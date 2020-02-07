|
|
|
A celebration of life for Karl T. Beilmann, Dyer, Tenn., formerly of Washington, will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel.
Inurnment, with full military honors, will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service, at the chapel.
Mr. Beilmann died Jan. 31, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Tom Lee Beilmann and wife Amber, Belleville, Ill; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 7, 2020