Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314) 544-7100
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Karl T. Beilmann


1946 - 2020
Karl T. Beilmann, 73, Dyer, Tenn., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Karl was the loving father of Tom (Amber Lee) Beilmann; dearest brother of Marcia Schweiss and Gus Beilmann; dear uncle of Michael Schweiss, Frank Beilmann, Becky Barker, Jen Worthington, Jack Beilmann and Kate Beilmann; and former husband of Mary Szwargulski.

Karl was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. While serving in the U.S. Army, Karl received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, 2 Overseas Bars and Marksman (Rifle M-14). After his military service, he worked as a lieutenant deputy sheriff in Franklin County, from 1977 to 1988, and Monroe County, Fla., from 1989 to 2003. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Gibson County, Tenn., and Emergency Management Association, Gibson County, Tenn. He also served as the Shares SE regional coordinator.

A memorial visitation was held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay, MO 63125. Following the visitation, a celebration of life remembering Karl was held.

Inurnment, with military honors, followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Got Your Six Support Dogs, 407 Beltline Road 352, Collinsville, IL 62234 or the Gateway Chapter, 1311 Lindbergh Plaza Center, St. Louis, MO 63132 are appreciated.

Arrangements were in care of Hoffmeister South County Chapel, Lemay.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020
