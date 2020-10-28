1/1
Katherine Baker
1942 - 2020
Katherine Baker, nee Stuckenschneider, 77, Union, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Katherine, daughter of the late Otto Stuckenschneider and wife Mary, nee Monzyk, was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Washington. On April 30, 1966, she married her husband, Lloyde Baker, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union.

Katherine is survived by her children, Annette Gerner and husband Gregg, and Steve Baker and wife Ronda, all of Union; siblings, Gail Ruether and husband Steve, Carol Holt and husband Tracy, and John Stuckenschneider and wife Gwyneth; grandchildren, Sean and Sara Ockleston; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyde Baker, and her parents.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation or Operation SPOT.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
