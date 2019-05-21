|
A funeral service for Katherine Ellison, nee McGraw, 90, Quincy, Ill., formerly of St. Clair, will be Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, May 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ellison died Friday, May 17, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Ellison and wife Charlotte, Union; one daughter, Judy Lomax and husband Chuck, Warsaw, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 21, 2019
