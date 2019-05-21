Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Ellison

Obituary Flowers

Katherine Ellison Obituary
A funeral service for Katherine Ellison, nee McGraw, 90, Quincy, Ill., formerly of St. Clair, will be Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, May 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ellison died Friday, May 17, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Ellison and wife Charlotte, Union; one daughter, Judy Lomax and husband Chuck, Warsaw, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.