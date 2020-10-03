Katherine "Katy" Ilene Adams, nee Richardson, 79, St. Clair, departed this life at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.



Katy was born April 9, 1941, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of Raymond Lester Richardson and Millie Roberta, nee Thompson. On Aug. 13, 1965, she was united in marriage to Marvin Jackson Adams, known to all as Jack, and two children came to bless this union.



Katy was a Christian and member of Green Mound Baptist Church, St. Clair. During her working career, she worked at Hazel's and later as a cashier at Dollar General. Katy was a member of American Legion Post 347, Ladies Auxiliary, St. Clair.



She was a very sociable woman who loved to dance, socialize with her friends and entertain folks at her home. Katy also enjoyed doing crochet, playing cards and canning the produce that Jack raised. What meant most to her was time spent with family. The love shared between them and the many precious memories they created will forever live on in their hearts.



Katy is survived by her children, Robert Adams and wife Stacey, Riverview, Fla., and Teresa Adams, St. Clair; two brothers, Paul Richardson and wife Betty, Waterloo, Ill., and Raymond Richardson and wife Kathleen, Washington; two sisters, Patricia Mueller and husband Butch, Hannibal, and Linda May and husband Dennis, St. Clair; three grandchildren, Kyle Card, St. Clair, Allison Adams, Riverview, and Katherine Hofmeister and husband Gavin, Rolla; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Adams; parents, Raymond and Millie Richardson; one brother, Gar Richardson; and two sisters, Elma Grotha and Mary Ellen Donaldson.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.



Entombment was in Haven of Rest Mausoleum at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





