Katherine Lea Ellison, nee McGraw, 90, Quincy, Ill., formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019, in Keokuk, Iowa.



Katherine was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Chamois, the daughter of Floyd Harvey McGraw and wife Beulah Vera, nee Hayter. On Nov. 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Monroe Ellison, known to most as Monroe, and two children came to bless this union.



Katherine was a Christian and member of Vermont Street Methodist Church in Quincy, Ill. As a young woman, she worked for several years as a waitress in the restaurant industry. After she and Monroe were married, they worked together in their business, Flip and Flop, buying and remodeling homes to resell or rent. In younger years, she enjoyed sewing, baking and fishing. She also enjoyed wildlife, and feeding hummingbirds and other birds was a favorite hobby. She was an avid reader and stayed abreast of current events. She was a passionate Cardinals baseball fan and rarely missed a game. Traveling was her favorite pastime, and she visited 48 states and enjoyed traveling out of the country as well. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Holiday and birthday celebrations were times when many wonderful memories were created.



Katherine is survived by her daughter, Judy Lomax and husband Russell, known to most as Chuck, Warsaw, Ill.; one son, Jerry Ellison and wife Charlotte, Union; four grandchildren, Susan Morrison and husband Brett, Warsaw, Ill., Donnie Reed and wife Sarah, Bland, Jerry Lee Ellison and wife Maria, O'Fallon, and Pamela Korn and husband James, Warsaw, Ill.; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Ellison; her parents, Floyd and Beulah McGraw; one brother, Robert McGraw, known to most as Bob; and one sister, Margaret Wagner.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Hampton Jr. officiating.



Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Green Mound Cemetery or Lee County Hospice, #3 John Bennett Drive, Fort Madison, IA 52627.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 25, 2019