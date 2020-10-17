Kathleen "Kathy" E. Quertermous, nee Mullen, 64, Sullivan, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Kathy was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Washington, the daughter of Joe Mullen and his late wife, Bernice, nee Mittendorf. She was confirmed at United Church of Christ St. John's in Chesterfield, and she graduated from Union High School in 1974. Kathy retired from AT&T in 2006 and was living her dream life in the country. She dearly loved her three grandchildren. Kathy was at the top of her game when she had her family all home with her. She loved her home, gardening, many flowers, her horse, dog and cat. Kathy loved camping and traveling. She and her husband, Rob, traveled the United States on their big blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Kathy delivered Meals on Wheels in Union and Sullivan for many years, and made many close friends. Kathy loved the Lord and was a good Christian.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Quertermous, Sullivan; two sons, David Hawkinson and wife Kelly, New York, N.Y., and Daniel Hawkinson and wife Jamie, Flagler Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Kayla Quertermous and wife Megan, Milwaukee, Wis.; her father, Joe Mullen, Union; three grandchildren, Owen, Adelyn and Josephine; one sister, Vicky Mullen, Twisp, Wash.; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Ashwill and husband Jim, Lake of the Ozarks, Janice Quertermous and Tina Quertermous, both of Rosebud; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Mullen, and one sister, Gail Schultz.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Zion Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Franklin County Humane Society.
The Quertermous family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.