A funeral service for Kathleen Joan Birk, 73, Gerald, will be Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.

Burial will be in St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Gerald.

Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the chapel.

Mrs. Birk died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Birk, Gerald; one son, Timothy Lindemeyer and wife Cindy, Gerald; one daughter, Dayna Weirich and husband Brian, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.



