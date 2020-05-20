|
Kathleen L. Thomas, nee Weggemann, 77, Robertsville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Kathy was born Jan. 11, 1943. She was the beloved wife of Michael Thomas; dear mother of Richard (Julie) Thomas and Mark (Sherri) Thomas; proud grandmother of Michelle, Andrew, Virginia, Matthew, Michael and Christopher; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Sharon McKinney and John (Barb) Weggemann; dear mother-in-law of the late Elizabeth "Liz" Thomas; aunt; great-aunt; sister-in-law; and friend to many.
Kathy was a wonderful sportswoman, cattle producer and business woman. She and Mike were the owners of M&K Angus. She was a great mom and grandma. She loved gardening, flowers, hummingbirds and was an avid hunter. She loved and was loved by many.
A memorial visitation will be held at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 108 North Central Ave., Eureka, Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
A graveside service will follow at Burns Cemetery, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020