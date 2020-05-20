Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
For more information about
Kathleen Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Burns Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. Thomas


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. Thomas Obituary
Kathleen L. Thomas, nee Weggemann, 77, Robertsville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Kathy was born Jan. 11, 1943. She was the beloved wife of Michael Thomas; dear mother of Richard (Julie) Thomas and Mark (Sherri) Thomas; proud grandmother of Michelle, Andrew, Virginia, Matthew, Michael and Christopher; great-grandmother of 11; sister of Sharon McKinney and John (Barb) Weggemann; dear mother-in-law of the late Elizabeth "Liz" Thomas; aunt; great-aunt; sister-in-law; and friend to many.

Kathy was a wonderful sportswoman, cattle producer and business woman. She and Mike were the owners of M&K Angus. She was a great mom and grandma. She loved gardening, flowers, hummingbirds and was an avid hunter. She loved and was loved by many.

A memorial visitation will be held at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 108 North Central Ave., Eureka, Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

A graveside service will follow at Burns Cemetery, at 2 p.m.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

The family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Eureka.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information
- ADVERTISEMENT -