Kathleen Lane

A funeral Mass for Kathleen "Kathy" Lane, nee Kubler, 76, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.

A private burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mrs. Lane died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Lane, Union; two sons, Joe Lane and wife Susan, St. Louis, and Chris Lane, Maryland Heights; one daughter, Julie Maness and husband Ralph, Cahokia, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





