Kathleen "Kathy" Quertermous
A funeral service for Kathleen "Kathy" Quertermous, nee Mullen, 64, Sullivan, was held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, at 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Zion Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Quertermous passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Quertermous, Sullivan; two sons, David Hawkinson and wife Kelly, New York, N.Y., and Daniel Hawkinson and wife Jamie, Flagler Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Kayla Quertermous and wife Megan, Milwaukee, Wis.; father, Joe Mullen, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 13, 2020.
