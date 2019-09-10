|
A funeral Mass for Kathleen Rose Bruckerhoff, nee Alfermann, 71, Krakow, will be Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Bruckerhoff died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Vince Bruckerhoff, Krakow; two sons, Tim Bruckerhoff and wife Laura, Union, and Tom Bruckerhoff and wife Melissa, Gerald; one daughter, Tricia Hanneken and husband Mark, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019