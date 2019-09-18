|
Kathleen Rose Bruckerhoff, nee Alfermann, 71, Krakow, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Kathy, daughter of the late Walter Alfermann and wife Laura, nee Lause, was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Krakow. She was united in marriage to Vince Bruckerhoff April 20, 1968, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow.
She was an amazing and caring woman who always placed others'^needs and comfort ahead of her own. For over 30 years, she worked as a medical assistant for Doctors Farrell, Brunworth and Baker, and was dedicated to her patients'^well-being. At home, she was a loving and attentive mom and grandmother who always made sure that their apparel and personal items were personally and well-accessorized by her special embellishments. She was a talented horticulturist who could also arrange her garden's flowers and plants into beautiful and artistic crafts and arrangements. Kathy was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Catholic Parish and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Vince Bruckerhoff, Krakow; three children, Tim Bruckerhoff and wife Laura, Union, Tricia Hanneken and husband Mark, Washington, and Tom Bruckerhoff and wife Melissa, Gerald; two siblings, Verlin Brinker and husband Othmar, Krakow, and Jonell Hillerman and husband Ray, Washington; seven siblings-in-law, Charles Bruckerhoff and wife Theresa, Connecticut state, Rich Bruckerhoff and wife Betty, Marthasville, John Bruckerhoff and wife Donna, Clover Bottom, David Bruckerhoff and wife Betty, Kenny Bruckerhoff and wife Brenda, all of Washington, Mary Barnhart and husband Andy, Clover Bottom, and Barb Smith and husband Jeff, Owensville; eight grandchildren, Alissa, Jason, Emily, Taylor, Jacob, Isabelle, James and Haley; her dachshund, Josie; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved dachshund, Norbie.
Visitation was held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090 from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church.
Inurnment followed at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Gertrude Catholic Grade School or the Franklin County Humane Society.
The Bruckerhoff family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019