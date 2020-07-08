- 1961 - 2020 -



Kathleen Williams, nee Milburn, known as Kathy, 58, Union, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.



Kathy was born Sept. 30, 1961, in Rochelle, Ill., the daughter of the late Joe Milburn and wife Connie, nee Myers. She received her education at Broadhead High School in Broadhead, Wis., and Blackhawk Technical Institute in Janesville, Wis. Kathy was married to John Williams May 6, 1989, in DeKalb, Ill. The couple made their home in Cortland, Ill., and moved to Union in 1999. Kathy owned and operated Mistler's Oak Furniture, Union, alongside her husband, John. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Union. Kathy also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella Union Circle 391. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends.



Kathy is survived by her husband, John Williams; one daughter, Michelle Williams, Union; three grandchildren, Makayla Gardner, and Adrianna and Maddux Williams; two great-grandchildren, Havanah Williams and Fin Gardner; three sisters, LaDonna Cook and Kim Hudson, both of Lee, Ill., and Catherine Walker and husband Ed, Denver, Colo.; two brothers, Tony Milburn and wife Becky, Rochelle, Ill., and Kevin Hudson and wife Jenny, Orfordville, Wis; and many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Thea Williams in 2000; and one son, Andy Williams in 2019.



A funeral Mass was held Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.



The Williams family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





