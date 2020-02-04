Home

Kathryn "Kathy" Carr

Kathryn "Kathy" Carr Obituary
A funeral service for Kathryn "Kathy" Carr, 46, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Miss Carr died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Braeden Hartmann, St. Clair; significant other, Jesse Black, St. Clair; her parents, Edward and Carol Carr, Steelville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020
