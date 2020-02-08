|
|
Kathryn Diane Carr, known to all as Kathy, 46, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Town and Country.
Kathy was born Jan. 26, 1974, in Rolla, the daughter of Edward Kendall Carr and wife Carol Sue, nee Roper. As a young woman, she was united in marriage, and blessed to have two children. In August 2015, she began sharing her life with Jesse Black, and their families were joined as one.
Kathy was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. She furthered her education after high school, and obtained a master's degree in nonprofit management. She was currently employed as an executive director of The Children's Advocacy Center, working in many area counties. She also was an assistant director of the Junior Dogs Girls Basketball Program in St. Clair. Kathy was an outgoing person with a love for others and a love for life. She enjoyed running, was an avid basketball fan, especially college basketball, liked doing crafts, and bowling. Having her nails and hair done, and going shopping were favorite pastimes. She had great organizational skills, and often helped others with fundraisers. Nothing meant more to her than her children and family, and she cherished the time they spent together.
Kathy is survived by her significant other, Jesse Black, St. Clair; her children, Ariana Evrard and fiance Klayton King, Cuba, Mo., and Braeden Hartmann, St. Clair; her "bonus" daughter, Rylea Black, St. Clair; her parents, Edward and Carol Carr, Steelville; her "bonus mom," Judy Black, St. Clair; two sisters, Robyn Ramos and husband Pony, Port Hueneme, Calif., and Elizabeth Isherwood, known to many as Liz, and husband Grant, Columbia; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. David Stahlman officiating.
Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to the family to establish a scholarship fund.
Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020