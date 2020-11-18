1/1
Kathy A. Sayre
1950 - 2020
Kathy A. Sayre, nee Hudgens, 70, Robertsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Kathy, daughter of the late James Hudgens and wife Betty, nee Francis, was born March 7, 1950, in St. Louis. On Nov. 1, 1996, she was united in marriage to Lawrence "Skip" Sayre, at Ellisville Methodist Church. Kathy was a graduate of Lafayette High School where she enjoyed being a member of the gymnastics and cheerleading teams.

Among her survivors are her husband, Lawrence "Skip" Sayre; three sons, Christopher Balleydier, Ronald Balleydier and wife Vickie, and Eric Balleydier; one daughter, Melanie Orchard and husband Wayne; and 10 grandchildren, Drake, Jakob, Zane, Lukas, Zakery, Willow, Aaleah, Justin, Aly and Trinity.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

Memorial donations can be made to ASPCA.

The Sayre family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
