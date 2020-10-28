1/1
Kathy Bockover
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Bockover, 68, passed over to eternal life Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Kathy was born June 21, 1952. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. Kathy was employed by Empac Group. She was a spiritual and caring person, and she spent many hours in prayer, especially since the COVID-19 quarantine. She was generous, often donating food and supplies to the needy through the Mother of God Ministry, and she was an associate of the ministry. She was devoted to the mission of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and supported their efforts. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed visits from Sheba, the wonderful therapy dog. Kathy brought love and sunshine to many. Kathy had many dear friends among the residents, staff and associates at Cedarcrest Manor and the Empac Group.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leona (Riley) and Richard Bockover, and her brother, Danny Bockover.

She is survived by many family members and friends, including Jim Rellihan, her spiritual father, and special friends, Sandy Lucy, Diane Koirtyohann and Maureen King.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate or Mother of God Ministry, both located in Belleville, Ill.

A short visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, at 10 a.m.

Interment followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Ill.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved