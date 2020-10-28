Kathy Bockover, 68, passed over to eternal life Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.



Kathy was born June 21, 1952. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. Kathy was employed by Empac Group. She was a spiritual and caring person, and she spent many hours in prayer, especially since the COVID-19 quarantine. She was generous, often donating food and supplies to the needy through the Mother of God Ministry, and she was an associate of the ministry. She was devoted to the mission of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and supported their efforts. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed visits from Sheba, the wonderful therapy dog. Kathy brought love and sunshine to many. Kathy had many dear friends among the residents, staff and associates at Cedarcrest Manor and the Empac Group.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leona (Riley) and Richard Bockover, and her brother, Danny Bockover.



She is survived by many family members and friends, including Jim Rellihan, her spiritual father, and special friends, Sandy Lucy, Diane Koirtyohann and Maureen King.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate or Mother of God Ministry, both located in Belleville, Ill.



A short visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, at 10 a.m.



Interment followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Ill.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store