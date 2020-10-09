Funeral services for Kathy Clayton, 75, Washington, were held Friday at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington.

Burial followed in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Visitation also was held at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Ms. Clayton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, John Humphreys and wife Laura, New Haven, and David Humphreys, Hawaii state.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store