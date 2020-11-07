Kathy Henkel (Thirolf), 63, St. Clair, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington.
Kathy, daughter of Raymond Thirolf and wife Muriel (Dean), was born Nov. 10, 1956, in St. Louis. On July 11, 1975, she was united in marriage to Robert Henkel, in St. Louis.
Kathy's special interests included loving on her children and grandchildren, weaving, crocheting and sewing. She ministered as a course commenter for Emmaus Correspondence Courses prison ministry and was a ladies book discussion group leader at her church. Past leadership positions included area coordinator for MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and support group leader for Franklin County Christian Home Educators Fellowship. She was a member of Believers Bible Chapel of Union.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Thirolf. She also was preceded in death by grandchildren unborn, yet greatly loved and keenly missed. She looked forward to a reunion with her father and these grandchildren in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Henkel, St. Clair; 10 children, Jennifer Henkel, St. Clair, Rachel Green, Rebecca Farrar and husband John, all of Union, Amy Henkel, St. Clair, Emily Fletcher and husband Anthony, Chris Henkel, Nick Henkel, all of St. Louis, Sarah Jones, St. Clair, Megan Compton and husband Ben, Dubuque, Iowa, and Karis Henkel, Chesterfield; one sister, Linda Smith and husband Dan, Lake Ozark; her mother, Muriel Thirolf, Lake Ozark; 11 grandchildren, Aubrey Fletcher, Andrea Fletcher, Nathaniel Fletcher, Malcolm Fletcher, Maya Green, Bentley Jones, Alaric Jones, Bristol Jones, Naomi Keckler, Kayden Farrar and Zaniyah Compton; other relatives and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cove Cemetery, St. Clair, with Pastor Daryl Lynn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Day Spring Bible Camp are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.