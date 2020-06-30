Kathy Williams
A funeral Mass for Kathy Williams, 58, Union, will be held Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A rosary will be said Thursday, July 2, at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Visitation will follow until 8 p.m.
Mrs. Williams died Monday, June 29, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, John Williams, Union; her daughter, Michelle Williams, Union; many friends and other realtives.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
