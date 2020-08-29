Katie Helene Wood, nee Struebing, 94, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.



Katie, daughter of the late Wilhelm Struebing and wife Helene, nee Krause, was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Stettin, Germany. Katie received her education in Germany. On July 25, 1945, she was united into marriage to John T. Wood, in Munich, Germany. Katie and John lived a short time in Joplin, before moving to Times Beach where they were blessed with six children. The couple made their final move to Union in 1974.



She worked in retail, performing administrative duties for the Sears Corporation, until her retirement with the company. Katie had many hobbies which included, enjoying her annual outings with her German girlfriends, crocheting, reading, cooking, writing notes and letters, and she loved her cats. She was a member of First Christian Church, Washington, and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star Organization. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends.



She is survived by one son, Steve Wood and wife Cindy, Kirkwood; five daughters, Anita Dozier, Raytown, Dolores Jeffries, Union, Elaine Ellison, Kansas City, Jacqueline Morales and husband Mike, Clinton, and Sandra Stroupe and husband Roy, Owensville; 15 grandchildren, Lisa, Adam, Tad, Scott, Nathan, Sarah, Sean, Tracey, Tony, Kristy, Zach, Logan, Katie, Matt and Jessica; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Amy Appolonio, Vancouver, Wash.; two nieces, Christel Bruni, Italy, and Anna McKinney, Vancouver, Wash.; and one cousin, Renate Krause, Hannover, Germany.



Katie was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Wood; her parents, Wilhelm and Helene Struebing; and her brother, Wolfgang Struebing.



A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



Burial followed in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Washington or St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City.



The Wood family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





