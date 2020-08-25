1/
Katie Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Katie Wood, 94, formerly of Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9:30 until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
An Eastern Star service will be at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Wood died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Steve Wood and wife Cindy, Kirkwood; five daughters, Anita Dozier, Raytown, Dolores Jeffries, Union, Elaine Ellison, Kansas City, Jacqueline Morales and husband Mike, Clinton, and Sandra Stroupe and husband Roy, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved