A funeral service for Katie Wood, 94, formerly of Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9:30 until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

An Eastern Star service will be at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Wood died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Steve Wood and wife Cindy, Kirkwood; five daughters, Anita Dozier, Raytown, Dolores Jeffries, Union, Elaine Ellison, Kansas City, Jacqueline Morales and husband Mike, Clinton, and Sandra Stroupe and husband Roy, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



