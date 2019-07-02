|
|
|
A funeral service for Kay Dixon, nee Short, 78, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dixon died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Neal Dixon and wife Andrea, and Jim Dixon, all of St. Clair; one daughter, Jill Curry and husband Dan, Fenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019