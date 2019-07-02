Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Dixon

Send Flowers
Kay Dixon Obituary
A funeral service for Kay Dixon, nee Short, 78, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dixon died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Neal Dixon and wife Andrea, and Jim Dixon, all of St. Clair; one daughter, Jill Curry and husband Dan, Fenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.