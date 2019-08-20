Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye Nevills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye M. Nevills

Send Flowers
Kaye M. Nevills Obituary
A funeral service for Kaye Margaret Nevills, nee Ashbridge, 76, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nevills died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Creve Coeur.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Nevills, St. Clair; two sons, Robert Davis and wife Becky, Little Rock, Ark., and Anthony Davis, St. Louis; one stepson, Morris "Butch" Nevills and wife Kathy, St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Charlotte Stricker, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.