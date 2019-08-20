|
|
|
A funeral service for Kaye Margaret Nevills, nee Ashbridge, 76, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nevills died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Creve Coeur.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Nevills, St. Clair; two sons, Robert Davis and wife Becky, Little Rock, Ark., and Anthony Davis, St. Louis; one stepson, Morris "Butch" Nevills and wife Kathy, St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Charlotte Stricker, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019