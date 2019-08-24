|
|
Kaye Margaret Nevills, nee Ashbridge, 76, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Creve Coeur.
Kaye was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Hamilton, Texas, the daughter of Ernest Ashbridge and wife Geneva, nee Ostby. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have two sons. On May 3, 1983, she was united in marriage to Morris Eugene Nevills, and their families were joined as one.
Kaye was a Christian and member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was a nurse practitioner by trade and was employed at various places during her working years, including Dr. Richardson's office, Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Visiting Nurses^ Association and the Veterans Administration in North Carolina. Since her retirement, she and Morris enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed the winters they spent in Florida. Time on the beach was their favorite pastime, and many wonderful memories were created. Kaye was a very kind and caring person who would lend a helping hand to anyone. She loved cookbooks and acquired quite a collection. Searching eBay for a cookbook she didn't have was one of her hobbies. Kaye cherished the time spent with her family, as each held a special place in her heart.
Kaye is survived by her husband, Morris Nevills, St. Clair; two sons, Robert Daws and wife Becky, Little Rock, Ark., and Anthony Daws, St. Louis; two stepchildren, Charlotte Stricker, Union, and Morris Nevills, known to many as Butch, and wife Kathy, St. Clair; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Geneva Ashbridge; her stepson-in-law, Earl Stricker Sr.; and one sister, Noreen Eckus.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Dover officiating.
Private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, St. Clair.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019