Keith Michael Kennon, 49, Pacific, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.



Keith was born Oct. 8, 1970, in Kirkwood, son of Noah "Phil" Kennon and the late Madonna, nee Ambrose. He received his education at Pacific High School. Keith had his own business as a photographer.



Among his survivors are his father, Phil Kennon, Pacific; siblings, Sheri Elpers, St. Louis, and Phil Kennon II and wife Brenda, Gray Summit; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Madonna Kennon.



A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, followed by a service at 6 p.m.



Interment will be held privately Saturday, Aug. 15, for the family at Sunset Cemetery.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.





