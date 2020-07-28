A funeral service for Kelsey Jay Mesey, 24, Union, will be Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Miss Mesey died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her mother, Amy Honzalek and stepfather Nathan, Washington; her father, Darren Kamper, Union; her grandparents, Ruth Mesey, Union; Steve and Mary Honzalek, Minnesota state, and Rosetta Kamper, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral home, Union.



