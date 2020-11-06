1/
Ken Lowrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Ken Lowrey will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington.
Visitation also will be Monday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Lowrey passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lowrey, Union; one daughter, Keyna Klabzuba and husband Doug, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved