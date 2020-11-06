A funeral service for Ken Lowrey will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Burial will follow in Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington.

Visitation also will be Monday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Lowrey passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lowrey, Union; one daughter, Keyna Klabzuba and husband Doug, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





