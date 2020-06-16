A funeral service for Kenneth Alvin Shaul, 72, Pacific, will be Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Shaul died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Matilda Shaul; one son, Alvin Shaul; one daughter, Dena Shaul; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 16, 2020.