A funeral service for Kenneth Alvin Shaul, 72, Pacific, will be Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Shaul died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Matilda Shaul; one son, Alvin Shaul; one daughter, Dena Shaul; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
