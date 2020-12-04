1/
Kenneth Burnett
Funeral services for Kenneth Burnett, 90, St. Clair, were Friday, Dec. 4, at noon at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation also was Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Burnett passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Burnett, nee Hoff, St. Clair; four daughters, Debbie Grodie, Pacific, Diane Burnett, St. Louis, Denise Hooks and husband Gavin, DVM, St. Clair, and Dawn Kingston and husband the Rev. Ben, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2020.
