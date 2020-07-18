Kenneth Charles "Chuck" Berkel, 73, Jefferson City, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.
Chuck, son of the late Robert and Catherine (Fisher) Berkel, was born July 2, 1947, in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Diana Lynn (St. Cin) McCarthy, Nov. 8, 1991, in Fulton.
Chuck was a 1965 graduate of St. Clair High School in St. Clair. He attended Rolla School of Mines. Chuck was the owner/operator for Mid-Missouri Inventory Services, from 1988 to 2019. He also worked as a heavy truck mechanic and large wrecker operator. Chuck also was a partner in OTR Trucking with his dad. He was a member of the first Junior Fire Department in the state of Missouri, and served as a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years in St. Clair.
Chuck was a member of Honey Creek Lutheran Church. He was proud to be one of the top members of the life-benefactor membership with the NRA. He enjoyed woodworking, metal working, playing golf and raising Dalmatians. Chuck was an avid open wheel racing fan and attended the Indy 500 for 60 years, from 1958 to 2018. Most of all, he cherished the memories made with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana; four children, Barbara Grob (Tim Korber), Key West, Fla., James Grob (Gail), Holts Summit, Kenneth Berkel (Melissa), Robertsville, and Rebecca Wagner (Chris), Union; one sister, Cathy Wymer (Vernon), St. Clair; five grandchildren, Jennifer Grob, Hope Grob, Allison Berkel, Desire Berkel and Kenzie Berkel; and four great-grandchildren, Ayres, Devin, Zayden and Evangeline.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Edwin Grob and Natalie Grob, and his parents.
Private family services will be held.
