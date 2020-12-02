Kenneth Edgar Louis Jasper, 81, Labadie, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Kenny, son of the late Louis Jasper and Helen Brinkman and husband Fred, was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Washington. He received his education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School, and attended Southeast Missouri State for one year. On Oct. 5, 1963, Kenny was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Borgerding, at St. Vincent's Church, Dutzow. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Carpenters Union and St. John's-Gildehaus Church.



Among Kenny's survivors are his wife, Ruth; four children, Debbie Kleekamp and husband Tim, Kenny Jasper Jr., Jim Jasper and wife Brenda, and Julie Jasper; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Kleekamp, Jared Kleekamp and wife Katelyn, Chelsea Kleekamp, Caleb Kleekamp, Samantha Johnson and husband Eric, Kelly Lowery and husband Taylor, Lucas Jasper, Alec Jasper, Christopher Jasper, Collin Jasper, Corey McGee and Megan McGee; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Lowery and Charlotte Kleekamp; in-laws, Carl Borgerding and wife Tootie, Diane Borgerding, and Mary Patke and husband Dave; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; siblings, Arlene Kleekamp and husband Ralph, Dolores Struckhoff and husband Elmer, and Rosemary Hellman and husband Joe; and brothers-in-law, Rich Borgerding and Vince Borgerding Jr.



A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church, Villa Ridge, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to St. John's-Gildehaus Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





