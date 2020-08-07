A funeral service for Kenneth Floyd Bailey Sr., 66, Bland, was held Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Bailey died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Zachary Bailey and wife Heidi, Potosi, and Kenneth Bailey Jr. and wife Michelle, Leslie; one daughter, Kacey Rost and husband Chad, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store