1/
Kenneth F. Bailey Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Kenneth Floyd Bailey Sr., 66, Bland, was held Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bailey died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Zachary Bailey and wife Heidi, Potosi, and Kenneth Bailey Jr. and wife Michelle, Leslie; one daughter, Kacey Rost and husband Chad, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved