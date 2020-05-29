Kenneth Fleer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Kenneth Fleer, 90, Washington, will be Monday, June 1, at 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Fleer died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Fleer, Washington; four sons, Gerald and fiancee Lynn Maggio, Charleston, S.C., James and wife Linda, Overland Park, Kan., Duane and wife Shelley, Lufkin, Texas, and Roger and wife Patti, Washington; two daughters, Melissa McFarlin and husband Eric, Hutto, Texas, and Julie Adams, St. Peters; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved