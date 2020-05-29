A funeral service for Kenneth Fleer, 90, Washington, will be Monday, June 1, at 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Interment will be in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Fleer died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Fleer, Washington; four sons, Gerald and fiancee Lynn Maggio, Charleston, S.C., James and wife Linda, Overland Park, Kan., Duane and wife Shelley, Lufkin, Texas, and Roger and wife Patti, Washington; two daughters, Melissa McFarlin and husband Eric, Hutto, Texas, and Julie Adams, St. Peters; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



