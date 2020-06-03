Nov. 8, 1929 - May 27, 2020 -
Kenneth Fleer, son of the late Daniel William and Viola Marie, nee Schuermann, Fleer, was born Nov. 8, 1929, in St. Louis. The Fleer family moved to Washington in the early 1930s, where Ken grew up and called home for the remainder of his life. He was united in marriage to LaVerne Marcella Kuenzel, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Sept. 11, 1954, while finishing his tour in the U.S. Air Force. After his service in the Air Force, Ken worked in the construction industry, starting with D W Fleer and Sons Plumbing and Heating in 1955. He was a proud member of United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, first with Local Union 581, Hannibal, and later with Local 562, St. Louis. In his career, he was employed in a variety of roles from journeyman through general foreman/job superintendent for both large and small companies.
Ken spent his career in the mechanical trades, but he had a wide variety of interests. He and LaVerne were both amateur radio operators. During the Vietnam era, he was head of the Missouri contingent of the Military Affiliate Radio System. He served many years as an adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 439 in Washington, and the Explorer Post at St. Francis Borgia. He served nearly 40 years with the Franklin County Democratic Central Committee, initially as a ward committeeman, and later as the county chair. He also served as a member of the state committee, representing the 9th Congressional District. He counted among his friendships Rep. Harold Volkmer and staff, Sen. Thomas Eagleton, Sen. Jean Carnahan, Govs. Walker, Carnahan, Holden and Nixon, Lt. Gov. Rothman, Harriet Woods and many others.
After he retired from pipefitting in 1992, he served on the board of the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging for 13 years, and also served on several senior citizen housing boards in the St. Louis metro area during this time. He was active with American Legion Post 218 and the Korean War Veterans of America Chapter 324, both located in Washington. Ken became a member of Hope Lodge 251 A.F. & A.M., Washington, late in his life, but held a favorable consideration of the institution through the years prior.
Ken had several lifelong hobbies. He enjoyed family camping and traveling vacations, both stateside and internationally, ocean cruises and dancing. The last trip he and LaVerne took was to South Korea, as part of the Korean Ambassadors For Peace tour.
Ken was a lifelong student and champion of education. Both he and LaVerne attended classes at East Central College for continued education. He was proud that all his children graduated with college degrees.
Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, LaVerne, and their six children, Melissa and spouse Eric McFarlin, Hutto, Texas, Julie Adams, St Peters, Gerald and fiancee Lynn Maggio, Charleston, S.C., James and spouse Linda, Overland Park, Kan., Duane and spouse Shelley, Lufkin, Texas, and Roger and spouse Patti, Washington; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother, Jack and spouse Martha Fleer, Winston Salem, N.C., brother-in-law, Eugene (Gene) Unnerstall, Washington; sisters-in-law, Doris Fleer and Mary Ann Rode, both of Washington, and Donna Fleer, Bentonville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Monday, June 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. A funeral service followed at 3 p.m.
Interment was at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorials to St Peter's U.C.C. general fund or Hope Lodge charity fund are preferred, in lieu of flowers.
The Fleer family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 3, 2020.