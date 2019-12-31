Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Brinkmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Brinkmann

Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Brinkmann Obituary
A funeral service for Kenneth G. Brinkmann, 86, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brinkmann died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brinkmann, nee Lohmeyer, Washington; one son, Jeremy Brinkmann, Washington; two daughters, Becky Duvall and husband Tim, New Haven, and Peggy Brinkmann, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -