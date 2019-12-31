|
|
|
A funeral service for Kenneth G. Brinkmann, 86, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brinkmann died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brinkmann, nee Lohmeyer, Washington; one son, Jeremy Brinkmann, Washington; two daughters, Becky Duvall and husband Tim, New Haven, and Peggy Brinkmann, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019