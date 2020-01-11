|
|
Kenneth George Brinkmann, 86, Washington, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Kenneth, son of the late Mathias Brinkmann and wife Martha, nee Brinker, was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Labadie. He received his education at St. John the Baptist Grade School in Villa Ridge. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, from Nov. 1, 1955, to Oct. 18, 1957. Kenneth was united in marriage to Virginia Lohmeyer Sept. 15, 1962, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington. He was employed at Seco-Metal Manufacturing in Washington, until his retirement in 1997.
Kenneth was an active member of his community. He belonged to the V.F.W., W.C.U., Sharpshooters Gun Club and St. Francis Borgia Church. He also enjoyed deer hunting, playing poker and pinochle, and taking naps. He also was on a shuffleboard league and won first place 16 years in a row. Kenneth truly enjoyed being with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brinkmann; one son, Jeremy Brinkmann, Washington; two daughters, Becky Duvall and husband Tim, New Haven, and Peggy Brinkmann, Washington; one sister, Georgia Mae Brinkmann, Washington; one brother, Michael "Mickey" Brinkmann and wife Jeanette, Labadie; one sister-in-law, Shirley Brinkmann, Labadie; four grandchildren, Wesley Sells, Washington, Aidan, Bryson and Corbin Brinkmann, all of Labadie; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Joseph Brinkmann; his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Ben and Pauline Lohmeyer; one brother, Bobby Brinkmann; one sister, Patsy Martin; one brother-in-law, Russell Martin; and one niece, Debbie Psalmonds.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Honor Flight or V.F.W. Post 2661.
The Brinkmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020