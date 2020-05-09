|
Kenneth L. Schriewer, 71, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Creve Coeur, surrounded by his family.
On June 28, 1948, Ken was born to the union of Lawrence Schriewer and Angeline (Menke), in Washington. He was a 1966 graduate of New Haven High School. On Feb. 3, 1968, Ken married Jane (Kuhn), in New Haven. He worked as a general contractor.
He was a member of the American Legion of Washington, as well as the Elks. Ken also was part of the Franklin County Board for the Handicap. He was very dedicated to his family and friends. He loved his grandkids and his dog, Abby. Ken was retired, but enjoyed working and always looking for a business opportunity. He also enjoyed his road trips to Florida.
Ken is survived by one son, Brett Schriewer and partner Robert Cooper, Kansas City; two daughters, Nancy McCain and husband Kirk, Tampa, Fla., and Mindi Eckelkamp and husband Todd, Washington; brother, Ronald Schriewer and wife Diane, Virginia state; sister, Shirley Schriewer-Maune, Washington; sister-in-law, Katsie Carroll, Hermann; three grandchildren, Karli Mezo, Cara Mezo and Makenna Eckelkamp; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Schriewer; parents, Lawrence and Angeline Schriewer; and two brothers, Wayne Schriewer and Vernon Schriewer.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the First United Methodist Church Fueling Minds & Feeding the Hungry Fund or St. Gertrude Catholic School.
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2020