A funeral Mass for Kenneth Lee Sohn, 94, Union, will be Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Sohn died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, David Sohn and wife Heidi, New Jersey state, and John Sohn, Union; two daughters, Karen Parham, Washington, and Mary Ann Horn and husband Phillip, Pennsylvania state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019