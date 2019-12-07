|
Kenneth Lee Sohn, 94, Union, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Kenneth, son of the late Fred Sohn and wife Ava, nee Bailey, was born Sept. 6, 1925, in St. Clair. Kenneth went to school until the 10th grade, when he went to work at the shoe factory to help support the family. After the war, he went on to earn his GED. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, from 1943 to 1945. He was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and was one of five survivors out of 175 in his prison camp. He was united in marriage to Lillian, nee Ravo, April 28, 1951, in Union. The couple made their home in Union, and four children blessed their marriage.
Kenneth was employed at Deb Shoe Factory in St. Clair, but his career was at St. Francis Hospital, working as an orderly in various capacities, as an inhalation specialist, as well as performing autopsies, attending surgery, emergency room attendant, and providing patient care both in the hospital and at homes for St. Francis Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Washington, until he retired. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Union. Kenneth also was a member of American Legion Post 297. He worked as a volunteer at Jefferson Barracks Hospital teaching ceramics to veterans and at Clearview Elementary School working with children in the classroom. He loved photography, traveling in the camper, ceramics, gardening; he was most proud of his yard. He enjoyed his Camel cigarettes the most.
He is survived by two sons, David Sohn and wife Heidi, New Jersey state, and John Sohn, Union; two daughters, Karen Parham, Washington, and Mary Ann Horn and husband Phillip, Pennsylvania state; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, July 5, 2008; his grandson, Brandon Scott Sohn, in 1989; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Parham, 1991, and Michael Powers, 2006; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Sohn, 2014; and his six brothers and five sisters.
Visitation for Kenneth Lee Sohn was held Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Interment followed at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception School, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 297 or V.F.W. Post 2661 of Washington.
The Sohn family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019