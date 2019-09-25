Home

Kenneth M. Atchison


1982 - 2019
Kenneth M. Atchison Obituary
Kenneth Michael Atchison, known to all as Kenny, 36, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in O'Fallon.

Kenny was born Dec. 22, 1982, in Washington, the son of James Douglas Atchison Jr, known to most as Jim, and wife Sherry Lee, nee Monroe. He was joyfully anticipating the arrival of his unborn daughter.

Kenny was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was currently employed by R&R Sanitation in O'Fallon, as a delivery specialist. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting target practice. He was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and never missed watching the games. He enjoyed the time spent with friends, and was there for anybody who needed him. Listening to Garth Brooks was a favorite pastime. Kenny cherished the time he spent with family, and the many memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.

Kenny is survived by his parents, Jim Atchison Jr., St. Clair, and Sherry Oliver and husband Bill, St. Peters; his grandmother, Rida Atchison, St. Clair; his sister, Danielle Atchison-Coello and husband Joe, St. Clair; his girlfriend, Kati Attaway, St. Clair, who carries his unborn daughter; aunts; uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; cousins; and many friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his two grandparents, James D. Atchison Sr. and Marion Monroe.

Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

A funeral service was held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, with the Rev. Troy Merseal officiating.

Interment was in Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.

Memorials may be made to the family for Kenny's unborn child.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019
