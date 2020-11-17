1/
Kenneth M. Donnelly
A memorial Mass for Kenneth Michael "Ken" Donnelly, 83, Washington, is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Mr. Donnelly passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Donnelly, nee Huelsing, Washington; two sons, Michael Donnelly and wife Carey, Arizona state, and Brian Donnelly and wife Julie, Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Terri Donnelly, St. Peters, and Barbara Maxwell and husband Bill, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Nov. 17, 2020.
