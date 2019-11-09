|
|
Kenneth M. Quennoz Sr., 84, Pacific, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Mr. Quennoz was born June 7, 1935, in Pacific, to Victor and Julia, nee Rapillard, Quennoz.
Mr. Quennoz was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church. He was a longtime community servant, serving as mayor and alderman for the city of Pacific, as well as a member of the board of directors for the Pacific Fire Protection District.
Mr. Quennoz is survived by two sons, Kenneth M. Quennoz Jr. and wife Kathy, Warrenton, and William John Quennoz and wife Cheryl, Gray Summit; one daughter, Diana Quennoz, Pacific; two stepsons, David Roemer and wife Linda, Pacific, and Ronnie Roemer and wife Christine, St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Judy Baker and husband Mike, Pacific; one brother, Jimmy Quennoz, Boliver; and two sisters, Loretta Kerans, Cape Coral, Fla., and Emily Fischer, Pacific. He also is survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents; two brothers, Victor Quennoz Jr. and Johnny Quennoz; and four sisters, Margaret Allen, Rosemarie Patrick, Yvonne Jones and Monica Coyner.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Mr. Quennoz at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Pacific, with the Rev. Jim Holbrook officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019