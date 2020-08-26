1/1
Kenneth P. Heltibrand
1940 - 2020
Kenneth P. Heltibrand, 80, Union, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.

On July 31, 1940, Kenneth was born to the union of Lloyd Heltibrand and Edna (Gray) in St. Louis. Kenneth attended Maplewood High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Central Methodist State College. On July 28, 1995, he was united in marriage to Barbara (Bartel) in Union.

Kenneth worked as a quality control manager for various nonprescription pharmaceutical companies. His absolute favorite thing was to be on the golf course. When he was not golfing, he loved spending time with his family. Kenneth loved the Fourth of July; enjoyed the gathering with friends and family and blowing stuff up.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Heltibrand, Union; two sons, Daniel Zweifel and wife Debbie, Union, and Larry Zweifel and wife Natasha, Seattle, Wash.; two brothers, Robert Heltibrand and wife Dorothy, and Jerry Heltibrand and wife Bonnie, all of St. Louis; 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Emily, Lilly, Andy, Madelyn, Danny, Clara, Caitlin Nieder and husband Jake, Alexa, Augie and Jack; four great-grandchildren, Levi, Daisy, Ruby and Elanor; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Edna Heltibrand.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online guestbook.

Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
