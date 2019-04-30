Home

Kenneth Painter Obituary
A funeral service for Kenneth Painter, 82, Marthasville, will be Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville.
Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Dutzow.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Painter died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Toody" Painter, nee Neier, Marthasville; one daughter, Dianna Voss and husband Joe, Cuba; in-laws, James Neier, Rosemary Wessel and Rita Kuchem; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 30, 2019
