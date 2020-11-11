Kenneth Ray Lowrey, 89, Union, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Ken, son of the late Simon Lowrey and wife Zora Bell, nee Stephens, was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Knox City, Texas. He received his education at Dublin High School in Dublin, Texas. Ken continued his education at Texas College of Arts and Industries, earning a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. Ken was united in marriage to Vicki Javine, in 1983, in Tulsa, Okla. The couple made their home in Tulsa, Okla., before moving to Ballwin, and finally settling in Union in the late 1990s.
Ken worked in management and retired from Par-Way Group of St. Clair. He loved his job and enjoyed working. Ken also had his pilot's license and would fly his private aircraft any chance he got. He enjoyed attending the Brinkley Bass Naval reunions every year. He also enjoyed football, whether playing or watching. He played on the Naval football team while he was enlisted. Ken also enjoyed playing shuffleboard, snow skiing and sitting on his porch enjoying the country.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lowrey, Union; one daughter, Keyna Klabzuba and husband Doug, Gray Summit; two grandchildren, April Unruh and husband Max, Baldwin, Kan., and Karen Cornejo and husband Frank, Wellington, Kan; six great-grandchildren, Kyra Cornejo, Maya Cornejo, Presley Cornejo, Graham Unruh, Tessa Unruh and Braden Unruh; many other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mandleen Hanson.
The Lowrey family would like to thank those who helped with Ken's care over the last few years, including Visiting Angels, The Arbors at Victorian Place and Loving Hands Hospice.
A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial followed in Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The Lowrey family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.