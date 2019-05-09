Kenneth T. Painter, 82, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Dutzow.



Ken was born June 6, 1936, in Marthasville, the son of the late Edward Painter and wife Emma, nee Holt. He received his education in Washington, graduating from Washington High School in 1954. Ken served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He was united in marriage to Virginia Neier June 17, 1961, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. The couple made their home in Dutzow.



Ken was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, and owned and operated Ken Painter Trucking. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Marthasville. Ken also was a member of the Elks Lodge and Hummingbird Club. He had a dear love for tractor pulling, competing every summer for the last 42 years. Big game hunting kept him busy as well, with many trophy elk. Ken's wife and five grandchildren were his pride and joy.



He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Toody" Painter; one daughter, Dianna Voss and husband Joe, Cuba, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jacob and Samantha Voss, both of Cuba, Mo., Katie Battefeld, Kevin Battefeld and wife Kelsey, and Mallory Battefeld, all of Lewistown, Ill.; son-in-law, Mike Battefeld and wife Michelle, Lewistown, Ill.; one brother, Robert Painter and wife Bernice, Marthasville; in-laws, James Neier, Rosemary Wessel and Rita Kuchem; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.



Ken was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim, in October 2009; one brother, Roy, in infancy; and his parents.



A funeral service was held Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating, at St. Paul's UCC, Marthasville.



Interment followed at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Dutzow.



Memorials are preferred to St. Paul's UCC, Marthasville.



The Painter family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2019