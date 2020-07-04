Kenneth William Barringhaus, 83, Washington, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.



He was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Washington, the son of Bernard "Ben" Barringhaus and wife Agnes, nee Amelung. Ken received his education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and High School. He was united in marriage to Doris Voss Oct. 15, 1960, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with four sons.



Ken was the owner and operator of Ken Barringhaus Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years, in Washington. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf and watching sports. He also enjoyed watching and coaching his sons' sports teams. Later in life, Ken enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attending their school activities. He loved spending time with his family. Ken was a member of Elks Lodge 1559 and Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and served as president of the Washington Jaycees in 1968.



He is survived by four sons, Kevin Barringhaus and wife Annette, Ellisville, David Barringhaus and wife Anne, Ballwin, Brian Barringhaus and wife Nadine, Austin, Texas, and Tim Barringhaus and wife Brigid, Ballwin; 10 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Conner, Lauren, Alex and Lindsey Barringhaus, Brianne and Jonathon Tolj, Bentley, Joey and Edie Barringhaus; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Lanwermeyer and husband Wayne, Washington, Mary Berlener and husband Roy, Hermann, Ruthie Franssen and Wanda Barringhaus, both of Washington; one brother-in-law, Ken Apprill, Washington; other relatives and many friends.



Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Barringhaus; his parents; parents-in-law, Evert and Frances Voss; four brothers, Norbert, Virgil, Ervin and Glennon "Butch" Barringhaus; and one sister, Dorothy Apprill.



Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a parish rosary prayed at 7 p.m.



A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joe Wormek and the Rev. Mark Dolan officiating.



Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School or St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church.



The Barringhaus family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





