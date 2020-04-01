|
Kenneth "Bubba" Wayne Harvey, 56, Augusta, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Health Center, St. Charles.
Mr. Harvey, a manufacturer, was born Oct. 13, 1963, in St. Charles, the son of Harry and Ruth (Ohmes) Harvey. He was never married. Mr. Harvey was a loving and giving person who looked at life with a positive (glass half full) attitude. He was a collector of many things, including marbles, fossils and comic books. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Harvey is survived by his mother, Ruth Harvey; two brothers, Paul (Monika) Harvey, and Harry Harvey, all of Augusta; and his sister, Christine Nichols, Augusta.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry A. Harvey; sister-in-law, Sally Harvey; and brother-in-law, Glen Nichols.
Visitation was held Monday, March 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Pkwy., Wentzville.
A funeral service was held at the funeral home Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m.
Burial was in St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles.
Memorials may be made payable to the Spinal Bifida Association, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Arrangements were in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020