Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
Kenneth W. Harvey


1963 - 2020
Kenneth W. Harvey Obituary
Kenneth "Bubba" Wayne Harvey, 56, Augusta, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Health Center, St. Charles.

Mr. Harvey, a manufacturer, was born Oct. 13, 1963, in St. Charles, the son of Harry and Ruth (Ohmes) Harvey. He was never married. Mr. Harvey was a loving and giving person who looked at life with a positive (glass half full) attitude. He was a collector of many things, including marbles, fossils and comic books. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Harvey is survived by his mother, Ruth Harvey; two brothers, Paul (Monika) Harvey, and Harry Harvey, all of Augusta; and his sister, Christine Nichols, Augusta.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry A. Harvey; sister-in-law, Sally Harvey; and brother-in-law, Glen Nichols.

Visitation was held Monday, March 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Pkwy., Wentzville.

A funeral service was held at the funeral home Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m.

Burial was in St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles.

Memorials may be made payable to the Spinal Bifida Association, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Arrangements were in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020
